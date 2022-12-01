Norwegian Government plans to boost offshore wind exports

The Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry today (1 December 2022) presented
an export strategy which aims to bolsters its global market position for
offshore wind.
The government aims to increase Norwegian exports other than oil and gas
by 50 per cent by 2030, and at the same time cut overall greenhouse gas
emissions by at least 55 per cent.
In order to reach the export target, the government has launched the export
reform “The whole of Norway exports”, a major initiative where
the authorities, business and the policy apparatus join forces to make
offensive advances abroad. The investment in offshore wind was proposed
by the National Export Council, and will be the first investment in the
export reform.
The export investment in offshore wind is a public-private partnership
with contributions from both the state and business. The government is
setting aside NOK 50 to 90 million for the investment by the end of 2023,
depending on the size of contributions from business.
“Norway will become a world-leading offshore wind player. We have
technology and expertise from the maritime industry and the oil and gas
industry. At the same time, Norwegian business has a unique ability to
adapt. If the industry and the state invest purposefully and quickly, Norwegian
players have a solid opportunity to take market positions on the global
offshore wind market,” said Minister of Industry and Trade Jan
Christian Vestre.
“The targets for the offshore wind investment are ambitious and come
from the business community itself. By 2030, we will take 10 per cent of
the global offshore wind market, which entails a turnover of approximately
NOK 85 billion. If we succeed this decade, we will succeed in the next
fifty. The offshore wind market is growing rapidly, and if we position
ourselves well on the global market, the industry can secure jobs and export
income for many years to come,” added Vestre
Norwegian Offshore Wind, the largest offshore wind representative body
in Norway, welcomed the decision. It has over 360 member companies from
the offshore wind industry which represent both supply chain and developers
and have been concerned that the authorities have been too slow in their
efforts to investment started both at home and abroad.
“The industry has been waiting for a long time for a more ambitious
plan and we are satisfied with today’s announcement. It will be interesting
to see how it will be implemented, but the strategy of a more coordinated
effort and marketing is good,” said manager of Norwegian Offshore
Wind, Arvid Nesse.
“We have already started working on establishing offshore wind from
Norway as a strong international brand.”
“We strive to be even better at highlighting the Norwegian advantages.
We can already become a major exporter of finished floating offshore wind
turbines because of our natural resources and advantages. We already have
projects under development here, and it is important that these are supported.
Norway can become leading in floating offshore wind, if we coordinate the
industry.”
“Surveys we have done show that Norway is on top of the list of development
of various types of technology in floating offshore wind. Outside Karmøy,
we run a world-leading test center for floating offshore wind, and we are
now expanding capacity. We hope that the government, in light of the export
strategy today, can support technology development in Norway to an even
greater extent.”
“But when it comes to floating offshore wind, we can achieve an even
higher market share. That’s why the main impact really has to be focused
on floating offshore wind,” added Nesse.
