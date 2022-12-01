Norwegian Government plans to boost offshore wind exports

The Norwegian Minister of Trade and Industry today (1 December 2022) presentedan export strategy which aims to bolsters its global market position foroffshore wind.

The government aims to increase Norwegian exports other than oil and gas

by 50 per cent by 2030, and at the same time cut overall greenhouse gas

emissions by at least 55 per cent.

In order to reach the export target, the government has launched the export

reform “The whole of Norway exports”, a major initiative where

the authorities, business and the policy apparatus join forces to make

offensive advances abroad. The investment in offshore wind was proposed

by the National Export Council, and will be the first investment in the

export reform.

The export investment in offshore wind is a public-private partnership

with contributions from both the state and business. The government is

setting aside NOK 50 to 90 million for the investment by the end of 2023,

depending on the size of contributions from business.

“Norway will become a world-leading offshore wind player. We have

technology and expertise from the maritime industry and the oil and gas

industry. At the same time, Norwegian business has a unique ability to

adapt. If the industry and the state invest purposefully and quickly, Norwegian

players have a solid opportunity to take market positions on the global

offshore wind market,” said Minister of Industry and Trade Jan

Christian Vestre.

“The targets for the offshore wind investment are ambitious and come

from the business community itself. By 2030, we will take 10 per cent of

the global offshore wind market, which entails a turnover of approximately

NOK 85 billion. If we succeed this decade, we will succeed in the next

fifty. The offshore wind market is growing rapidly, and if we position

ourselves well on the global market, the industry can secure jobs and export

income for many years to come,” added Vestre

Norwegian Offshore Wind, the largest offshore wind representative body

in Norway, welcomed the decision. It has over 360 member companies from

the offshore wind industry which represent both supply chain and developers

and have been concerned that the authorities have been too slow in their

efforts to investment started both at home and abroad.