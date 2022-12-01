Outlander’s Sam Heughan branded a ‘gentleman’ after BAFTA Awards

A Place in the Sun star Jean Johnasson was just one of the celebrities who took to the BAFTA Scotland Awards red carpet last month. The Channel 4 presenter was also on hand to dish out one of the famous gongs to none other than Outlander fan-favourite Sam Heughan who’d bagged the Audience Award for his role as Jamie Fraser in the Starz drama.
As he took to the stage to accept the award from Jean, the Outlander heartthrob planted a kiss on Jean’s cheek as she congratulated Sam on the win.
Soon after the ceremony, Jean to Instagram to share a number of snaps from the glamorous ceremony, and she couldn’t resist gushing over the moment with Sam.
She penned to her 23.6k Instagram followers: “I’m not going to lie, a highlight of the night was getting a kiss from the devastatingly handsome @samheughan @outlander_starz.
“A gentleman and a worthy winner of the #audienceaward @baftascotland #samheughan #outlander #aweekiss.”
Jean’s lauding of the Outlander leading man didn’t stop there as she soon shared another snap of the pair together off-stage.
Alongside a smiley black-and-white snap of the two, Jean wrote: “Saved the best for last.
“Lovely to share this moment backstage with @samheughan, @outlander_starz following his win @baftascotland #AudienceAward win.”
To accept the award, Sam looked dashing as ever in a slick navy suit while Jean wowed in a gorgeous pink number.
Outlander fans were ecstatic to see Sam’s work on the series had been recognised as he continues to film season seven of the drama.
Alongside Caitriona Balfe, who plays his on-screen wife Claire Fraser, the pair and the rest of the cast and crew are still filming the new episodes in Scotland.
Speaking to BAFTA Scotland in the winners’ room after the gong, he delivered somewhat of an update to keep excitement levels rising.
“Guys, we are working on the big bumper season of Outlander season seven,” he said.
