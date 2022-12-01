Outlander’s Sam Heughan branded a ‘gentleman’ after BAFTA Awards

A Place in the Sun star Jean Johnasson was just one of the celebrities who took to the BAFTA Scotland Awards red carpet last month. The Channel 4 presenter was also on hand to dish out one of the famous gongs to none other than Outlander fan-favourite Sam Heughan who’d bagged the Audience Award for his role as Jamie Fraser in the Starz drama.

As he took to the stage to accept the award from Jean, the Outlander heartthrob planted a kiss on Jean’s cheek as she congratulated Sam on the win.

Soon after the ceremony, Jean to Instagram to share a number of snaps from the glamorous ceremony, and she couldn’t resist gushing over the moment with Sam.

She penned to her 23.6k Instagram followers: “I’m not going to lie, a highlight of the night was getting a kiss from the devastatingly handsome @samheughan @outlander_starz.

“A gentleman and a worthy winner of the #audienceaward @baftascotland #samheughan #outlander #aweekiss.”

