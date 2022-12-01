Parti Québécois denied entry to National Assembly after refusing

Three Parti Québécois (PQ) MNAs have been denied entry to Quebec’s legislature on Thursday after refusing to swear an oath to the King.

The PQ had previously refused to swear allegiance to King Charles III, Canada’s monarch.

To sit in the National Assembly, MNAs must swear an oath to the King and the Quebec people. The PQ only did the latter.

When they approached the doors to the Blue Room on Thursday, the members were stopped by a constable and told they were not eligible to enter.

The sergeant-at-arms briefly stepped out to speak with them and also denied them entry.

More to come.