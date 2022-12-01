Categories
Business

Paul McCartney Knew Wings Would Never be as Good as The Beatles

The Beatles reached a level of success that hasn’t been matched by many other artists. Even Paul McCartney couldn’t replicate the same success in his solo career. However, Paul McCartney knew his second band, Wings, would never be as good as The Beatles, and he accepted that before Wings formed. 

Paul McCartney formed Wings shortly after The Beatles broke up

Linda and Paul McCartney perform with Wings
Linda and Paul McCartney | Wood/Evening Standard/Getty Images/Hulton Archive

George Harrison, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr were shocked when John Lennon announced he would leave The Beatles. While tensions were already high within the band, the other band members had to deal with the reality that the immensely successful band would be ending. 

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.