Paul McCartney Knew Wings Would Never be as Good as The Beatles

The Beatles reached a level of success that hasn’t been matched by many other artists. Even Paul McCartney couldn’t replicate the same success in his solo career. However, Paul McCartney knew his second band, Wings, would never be as good as The Beatles, and he accepted that before Wings formed.

Paul McCartney formed Wings shortly after The Beatles broke up

George Harrison, Paul McCartney, and Ringo Starr were shocked when John Lennon announced he would leave The Beatles. While tensions were already high within the band, the other band members had to deal with the reality that the immensely successful band would be ending.

The Beatles dispersed in 1970, and McCartney released his first album McCartney shortly after. Eventually, McCartney formed Paul McCartney and Wings, with the former Beatle as the main attraction and Wings as his backing band. In an interview with The Guardian, McCartney recalled becoming depressed after The Beatles broke up and wanted to form another band after developing an unhealthy drinking habit.

“I was depressed. You would be. You were breaking from your lifelong friends,” he shared. “So I took to the bevvies. I took to a wee dram. It was great at first, then suddenly I wasn’t having a good time … I wanted to get back to square one, so I ended up forming Wings.”

Paul McCartney knew Wings would never be The Beatles