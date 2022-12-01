Paul McCartney Used His Family’s Inside Joke to Savagely Rip the

Paul McCartney remains one of the most famous songwriters in history. His tunes with The Beatles, whether one of his many revealing love songs or otherwise, redefined pop music forever. Macca could be harsh with his Fab Four bandmates at times, but when another drummer criticized Ringo Starr, McCartney savagely ripped him by using his family’s inside joke.

Ringo Starr (left) and Paul McCartney | Mike Marsland/WireImage

Paul McCartney pegged Ringo Starr as the perfect drummer for The Beatles

Pete Best drummed for The Beatles before Ringo joined the band in 1962. Yet producer George Martin said the group would need a different drummer for recording sessions. Ringo was the perfect fit. His steady timekeeping and stately playing helped propel the Fab Four to international stardom.

The way Paul tells it, he knew Ringo was the perfect drummer for The Beatles when he nailed a tough Ray Charles beat. Complicated playing was not in Best’s arsenal, so the fact that Ringo perfectly played the part on the fly told Paul, John Lennon, and George Harrison all they needed to know.

Paul could be tough on his bandmates at times, especially as tensions rose within the group in the late 1960s. Macca reportedly told Ringo how to play drums on some Beatles songs. Still, when famous jazz drummer Buddy Rich called out Ringo’s playing, Paul savagely ripped him by using his family’s inside joke.

Paul used an inside joke to savagely rip Buddy Rich for criticizing Ringo’s playing