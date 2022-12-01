Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA’s Pets of the Week: Snowy and

South San Francisco, Ca December 1, 2022 Submitted by Peninsula Humane Society and SPCA

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? With bonded fluff-ball sisters Snowy and Gracie we can promise not just a white Christmas, but a perpetual year of white wonderment. Snowy and Gracie are both senior spayed female cats who are best friends. Snowy is 12 years old and Gracie is 10. Both gals start off shy, but once comfortable blossom into affectionate purr machines. They even give little kisses and are looking for someone to kiss under the mistletoe. Ready to fulfill your dream of a white Christmas and add two lovely and sweet felines to your home? Ask for Snowy and Gracie ID#’s A873055 and A872521.

Please call Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA at 650-340-7022 to schedule an appointment to meet Snowy and Gracie. Visit www.PHS-SPCA.org for more information.