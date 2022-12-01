Petco is offering pet and people pajamas for the holidays

The holidays are here and for many of us pictures are a big part of the celebration. And at Petco, they are making sure our pets can get in on the fun.

What better way to get in on the fun than with matching apparel for the entire family? After walking through Petco on December 1, we came across the display of all the family pajamas for people and pets!

That’s right! Petco is actually selling pajamas for both people and our pets so that we can all match for those holiday pictures.

And that’s not all, because from now until December 24, Petco is offering their Pals Rewards members a chance to stock up and save on those matching sets.

Petco is making sure our pets and people match in their holiday outfits

The pajamas come from their More & Merrier line of goodies, with pet parents able to pick out the perfect looks for the whole family. Right now (at the time of this article), you can save up to 50 percent off of the More & Merrier line which features not only the whole family PJ sets, but also matching stockings, tree toppers, bandanas, and more.

From a Fair Isle pattern to a Buffalo plaid, there look to be three different designs when it comes to the pajamas for the whole family, from pet to parents. And that means that you can buy all three designs or choose your favorite to rock in those holiday pictures.

We love all three looks and think it is so fun (and smart) that Petco decided to offer pajamas for pet parents so that they can perfectly match their pups during the holiday season. And yes, these are fleecy goodness that are perfect for cozy nights cuddling with your furry friend.

What do you say pet parents? Are you surprised that they have pajamas for the whole family at the pet store? Will you be snagging a matching set of pajamas for you and your pup (or even your cat)?