Pets of the week: Lucy and Sullivan

Lucy is very sweet with an extremely long tail and a calm attitude, though she may get more adventurous in her new home. She was born in about 2021 and while you may find her hiding inside a nest when you visit, she will probably come right out for you, especially if she thinks you have something interesting to sniff. This good-natured cat gets along well with her cat roommates, but we don’t know how she feels about dogs and young children yet. Because she’s young and flexible, she may do just fine with careful introductions. One warning about Lucy: Because she is mostly white, especially on her ears, she should live indoors because over time her pale skin may sunburn and develop cancer.

Meet our newest small dog, Sullivan. This two-year-old Terrier/Schnauzer is the greatest bundle of joy. He was originally in a shelter in Contra Costa where they didn’t have enough space for him when all he really needs is a little attention. Sully is a go-with-the-flow dog, who adores someone who will take him on a walk, he might even end up walking you! While we still don’t know a whole lot about this loveable goofball, we do know that he’s very playful. He goes bananas with a stick. He runs around with it, tosses it for himself, and becomes completely enthralled with it. He does have mild alopecia, which can be managed. But if you have a loving heart and open arms, then consider meeting this cute pup!