PGA Tour: Tommy Fleetwood two shots off Hero World Challenge lead







Norway’s Viktor Hovland is one of four players in a share for the lead

England’s Tommy Fleetwood is two shots off the lead after the first day of the PGA Tour’s Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, with four players, including Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa tied at the top.

After rounds of 69, Hovland, Morikawa, South Korea’s Joo-Hyung Kim and Austria’s Sepp Straka lead at three-under, with the USA’s Sam Burns one shot behind.

Fleetwood, along with American duo Max Homa and Cameron Young, is two shots back.

Straka was at his home in Alabama preparing for a big week of golf matches at his club, a friend’s wedding and the SEC Championship game, before Tiger Woods’ foot injury meant Straka had a change in plans.

The replacement for Woods managed six birdies at rain-soaked Albany for a three-under 69 that gives him a share of the lead with defending champion Hovland, Kim and Morikawa.

Straka was first off in the pro-am, the time usually occupied by Woods. He was paired with Justin Thomas, who typically plays the first round with Woods.

“The iron game wasn’t as good as his, but maybe rubbed off a little bit on me,” Straka said. “So yeah, that was nice.”

Hovland was the only player to reach four-under at any point before a bogey on the 16th. He is trying to join Woods as the only players to win this holiday event back-to-back.

Hovland is staying with Morikawa again. A year ago, Morikawa had a five-shot lead and needed a win to reach No. 1 in the world when he shot 76 in the final round and Hovland rallied with a 66 to win.

