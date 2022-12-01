Piers Morgan rages at Meghan and Harry’s ‘unforgivable PR war’

Piers also fumed over one specific line in the trailer, where Meghan says: “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make sense to hear our story from us?”

He wrote in The Sun: “Barely a b****y week goes by without hearing their story in interviews with Oprah, on open-top bus trips with James Corden, in ‘not many people have asked if I’m OK’ confessionals to TV journalists, or in unctuously self-aggrandising podcasts.”

He claimed that the series’ true motive is “obvious”, to paint the couple as “poor little victims horribly abused by the beastly Royals”.

Piers added: “God knows what the Royal Family must have made of it given they are the main targets for this latest onslaught from their renegade Californian offshoot.”