Piers Morgan tells Matt Hancock he would give him a ‘good

The former Good Morning Britain presenter took to Twitter yesterday and told fans he had an “awkward” encounter with the reality TV star after he spotted him at Heathrow airport.
Matt was reunited with his girlfriend Gina Coladangelo following his three-week stint in Australia but she arrived back in the UK without the MP.
It comes after it was reported the MP had work duties Down Under.
Piers, who has been critical of Matt’s jungle appearance, said he told the politician he would have given him a “good kicking”.
She told the ITV cameras: “I think it’s fair to say that Matt underestimated the scale of the reaction to him coming into the jungle.
“He’s made of tough stuff, this summer we trekked around Mont Blanc together in 4 days.
“My last words to him were ‘Just be yourself, be the Matt I know and it’ll go really well.'”
Meanwhile, the former health secretary was paid £45,000 for taking part in Channel 4 reality show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins.
The fee – revealed on the register of MPs’ financial interests – is a fraction of the £400,000 he is reported to have got for ITV’s I’m A Celebrity.
According to reports, Matt filmed the Channel 4 show before flying out to the Australian jungle, but it will be screened next year.
He will have to reveal his ITV fee in a future edition of the register.
I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! The Coming Out Show airs tonight at 9.15pm on ITV1 and ITV Hub.
