Pittsburgh organizations get $1M in violence prevention grants

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Dozens of Pittsburgh organizations received nearly $1 million in grants to help prevent violence.

Pittsburgh Public Safety named the recipients on Wednesday, saying they were selected from over 100 organizations that applied for STOP the Violence grants.

The grants include over $105,000 to seven teams part of the Western PA Youth Athletic Association, $60,000 to Brothers & Sisters Emerging, $60,000 to YouthPlaces, $45,000 to YMCA-Homewood and $45,000 to the Bible Center Church/The Maker’s Clubhouse.

Assistant Public Safety Director for Community Affairs David Jones said it’s the first time the mayor’s office and City Council have included community partners in efforts to help stop violence.

“At the end of the day, I hope that we help them to build capacity, to help them to be better partners, to increase collaboration, to help our youth become great citizens, to provide assistance to anyone at risk who needs help and to reduce violence in our City,” Jones said in a statement.

The grants are part of Mayor Ed Gainey’s Pittsburgh Plan for Peace, which approaches violence as a public health threat and treats it like a disease.