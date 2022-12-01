Premium Bonds holders can use prize checker to check for prizes

Each Bond number, whether it has eight, nine, ten or eleven digits, has an equal chance of winning a prize, NS&I claims.

Millions of Premium Bond prizes are still unclaimed with more than 1,500 of them worth £1,000 or more.

This includes five prizes worth £100,000 and nine worth £50,000, according to research from MoneySavingExpert.

Winners of 11 prizes worth £25,000 have also yet to collect their money, while 37 prizes for £10,000 have still not been claimed, along with 69 prizes worth £5,000.