Prince Harry’s 2022 Do-List Wraps: ‘Archetypes’ First Season

THE HAGUE, NETHERLANDS – APRIL 17: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER … [+] CREATE DATE AND TIME) Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (accompanied by a film crew) meet athletes and their supporters at the athletics competition on day 2 of the Invictus Games 2020 at Zuiderpark on April 17, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images) Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been busy. The Spotify ‘Archetypes’ podcast has aired its final production, and though there seems to have been some impusle for revision of both their long-awaited Netflix documentary and Harry’s memoir of growing up royal, Spare, we have been given an early-January publishing date for the book for the better part of a month now, and some wisps of rumor have seeped out of Hollywood that the Netflix documentary is about to be posted.

All good for the Windsors of Montecito, in a word, but casting the ball forward, their financial lives do depend upon the success of these vehicles, and as is well known in publishing and in entertainment circles, this — the marketing of personal narratives — is the most fraught shark pool any young entrepeneur could possibly cast his or her fate in.