Prince William and Kate booed by Boston crowd at Celtics game

Prince William and Kate had an unpleasant moment at a Celtics basketball game as the royal couple was reportedly booed by the crowd along with the cheers of “USA”. The Prince and Princess of Wales attended an NBA game at Boston amid the Palace race row.

The couple sat courtside at TD Garden on Wednesday night to watch the Boston Celtics face the Miami Heat in a 2022 Eastern Conference Finals rematch.

They arrived about 15 minutes before tip-off and took their seats next to Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

William, 40, had an awkward glance at the big screen while the couple’s faces were shown to the crowd on the big screen – as more “USA!” chants echoed – before both royals grinned and waved.

The reaction from the crowd came as Buckingham Palace deals with a racism row.