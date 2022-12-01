Prince William and Kate booed by Boston crowd at Celtics game

Prince William and Kate had an unpleasant moment at a Celtics basketball game as the royal couple was reportedly booed by the crowd along with the cheers of “USA”. The Prince and Princess of Wales attended an NBA game at Boston amid the Palace race row.
The couple sat courtside at TD Garden on Wednesday night to watch the Boston Celtics face the Miami Heat in a 2022 Eastern Conference Finals rematch.
They arrived about 15 minutes before tip-off and took their seats next to Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.
William, 40, had an awkward glance at the big screen while the couple’s faces were shown to the crowd on the big screen – as more “USA!” chants echoed – before both royals grinned and waved.
The reaction from the crowd came as Buckingham Palace deals with a racism row.
Lady Susan Hussey has apologised and resigned after she repeatedly asked a black British charity boss where she was “really” from.
Ngozi Fulani, a charity founder, was questioned about her background at the charity event at the palace on Tuesday.
Ms Fulani, said she was “totally stunned” by Prince William’s godmother’s comments.
The Palace described the remarks as “unacceptable and deeply regrettable”.
Lady Hussey, 83, was a close confidante of the late Queen and accompanied her at the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh last year.
She was a key and trusted figure in the Royal Household for decades, and part of her latest role had involved helping to host occasions at Buckingham Palace.
