Princess Kate wows in all-brown look with orange dress





The Prince and Princess of Wales visited east Boston to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels. The couple are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, which will take place tomorrow evening. President Joe Biden will also attend.

Kate looked stunning this evening as she stepped out in a long, brown coat with large pockets and buttons. The Princess donned matching brown boots and brown gloves. Underneath her coat, it seemed Kate was wearing a long, orange dress with a high neck. To complete her look, the royal wore a brown woollen scarf around her neck, laid just underneath the collar of her coat. READ MORE: Princess Charlene & Prince Albert’s body language analysed – timeline

Kate’s coat looked exactly like her favourite Massimo Dutti camel coat, which is also long and has large pockets and buttons. However, the version worn today was a deep brown and seemed to be new, while Kate first wore the camel coat back in 2020. The original coat is no longer for sale, but retailed on the Massimo Dutti website for a huge £349. The Princess has worn the coat on many occasions in the past, often pairing it with her suede brown stilettos. DON’T MISS:

Today, Kate wore suede brown boots, which were knee-high. These are another staple in the royal’s wardrobe, and she has worn them many times in the past. Her gloves matched her shoes, as did her scarf, which seemed to be made of cashmere. Kate completed her look with a pair of simple hoop earrings, and her hair was styled in an on-trend, half-up, half-down do. She wore minimal make-up – except for lashings of mascara, a little eyeliner, and eyeshadow – as she braved the cold, Boston weather. READ MORE: Zara and Mike’s hotel costs £256 – not as pricey as Kate & William’s

This wasn’t Kate’s only outfit today. The Princess had already been seen in Somerville, just outside Boston, visiting the Greentown Labs, which have nurtured a community of climate pioneers who are working to design and implement a more sustainable world since 2011. For the occasion, the Princess donned a burgundy suit with a light pink pussy-bow blouse. Both Kate’s jacket and trousers were a wine red, which matched her suede, burgundy heels. She completed her look with a Chanel bag, also burgundy, with a gold handle.

Called the Chanel Calfskin Bag with Enamel Handle, the Princess of Wales has been seen carrying this accessory many times in the past. She was first seen with it on a visit to Paris in 2017, but the bag retailed in 2015, as part of Chanel’s autumn/winter 2016/2017 collection. Kate wore the same earrings as this evening, but her hair was down in loose waves over her shoulders. For her all-brown look, it seemed that Kate had left her hair in its waves, but pinned part of it up in a neat half-up, half-down do.