Pro dancer ‘frustrated’ as Strictly’s Shirley ‘can’t criticise’

Strictly Come Dancing returns for the Musicals Special this weekend and the Glitterball Trophy is almost within touching distance. Some frontrunners are starting to stand out but it could be anyone’s game as the finale approaches. Professional dancer Gary Edward’s suggested Shirley Ballas needs to offer more constructive criticism to some couples.

Last week’s Strictly saw actor Will Mellor and cameraman Hamza Yassin top the leaderboard with scores in the high 30s.

Wildlife fanatic Hamza wowed judges Shirley and Motsi Mabuse with his Argentine Tango to Libertango by Bond.

However, both Anton Du Beke and Craig Revel Horwood pointed out errors in his leg action and footwork.

Anton described the star’s bottom half as looking like he “played centre-forward for Bradford City”.

Dance expert Gary Edwards told Express.co.uk he was growing “frustrated” with the judges’ scoring.

