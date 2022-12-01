Queen Camilla breaks tradition by having no ladies-in-waiting

The names of Camilla’s “Queen’s companions” are Sarah Troughton, Jane von Westenholz and Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, who is a professional interior designer.

In addition, Lady Katharine Brooke will take on the role, as will Baroness Carlyn Chisholm, who is now a non-affiliated-peer, and Camilla’s close friend Lady Sarah Keswick.

Lady Keswick’s husband, Sir Chips Keswick, retired as Arsenal chairman in 2020 after 15 years on the board.

Some of these women appeared for the first time publicly at the Violence against Women and Girls reception at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday.