Queen Elizabeth’s ‘unique’ ring has special message only 2 people

Diamond experts at Taylor and Hart estimated that the ring would cost around £200,000 to create today.

However, its association with the late monarch and its historical provenance would “make the ring priceless”, they said.

Taylor and Hart’s design director Kate Earlam-Charnley commented: “The centre diamond is a 3.0ct Old European cut which originated from a diamond tiara which belonged to Prince Philip’s mother, Princess Alice.

“It’s a timely design that carries all the noblesse of Queen Elizabeth. Featuring eight eagle prongs, we’ve created our own interpretation of the majestic engagement ring.

