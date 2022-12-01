Queen Victoria branded ‘a bully’ over ‘brutal’ treatment of

Royal Mob, which tells the story of Queen Victoria’s “favourite” grandchildren, the glamorous Hesse sisters, has landed on Sky History. While the four-part series reveals the monarch had a special place in her heart for her granddaughters, princesses Irene, Victoria, Elizabeth and Alexandra, historian Miranda Carter opened up on how much of a “bully” the Queen was to her many children.

Royal historian Miranda, who is featured on the programme, shared her views about Queen Victoria with Express.co.uk and other media, explaining: “I think the thing about her is she had an extraordinary, forceful personality, as you can tell.

“And one of the reasons for this was that she basically thought she was never wrong.”

The historian claimed the monarch felt she was always right from the moment she ascended the throne at the tender age of 18 years old.

Miranda, who studied at the University of Oxford, said: “She had this childhood where her mother sort of basically tried to sort of suppress her and bring her up so that she’d be submissive.

