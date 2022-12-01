Quinta Brunson doesn’t frequently speak about her husband because

Quinta Brunson explained why she typically keeps her relationship with her husband private.

Brunson said that she doesn’t want him to be “analyzed and attacked.”

She also said that her relationship is “something that I like to keep sacred and safe.”

Quinta Brunson explained why she doesn’t frequently speak about her husband, saying that she prefers to keep her relationship out of the public eye.

In an interview with People, the “Abbott Elementary” creator elaborated on why she doesn’t highlight her husband Kevin Jay Anik frequently in interviews.

“I don’t talk about my relationship that often because it’s something that I like to keep sacred and safe,” said Brunson, who was named one of the magazine’s 2022 People of the Year. “Nor do I bring him out to be analyzed or attacked by the world.”

Brunson recently spoke about Anik in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, calling him her “biggest support.” Brunson said that unlike previous partners she’s had, Anik has never felt any need to “dim” her.

In her 2021 memoir “She Memes Well,” Brunson said that she met Anik through mutual friends, and they hit it off at a friend’s birthday.

Brunson told Winfrey that her husband not “dimming” her “allows me to love him fully and be the person that I want to be, and am meant to be.”

Earlier this year in September, Anik joined her at the 2022 Emmy Awards, where she won the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series and was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. She told People that having Anik there with her was a standout moment from the year.

“We’ve had such a year together,” she told People. “He truly has been by my side and supportive every step of the way, so for him to be there with me at the Emmys and help me up to get my award and to be able to thank him was so special.”