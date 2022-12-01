Rangers have ‘exciting times’ ahead under Michael Beale, says

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis is predicting “exciting times” ahead after Michael Beale returned to the club as manager.

The former QPR boss took charge at Ibrox on Monday, just one year on from his departure as first-team coach when he moved with Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa.

Beale succeeds Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was sacked last week, and Davis told Sky Sports News the 42-year-old was straight to work on the training ground.

“The first couple of days have been bright and he’s already spoken about how he wants the team to look,” he said. “It’s exciting times.

“Having worked with him before, a lot of the group know he’ll be very clear in terms of his ideas and every session will be built around how he wants us to play.

“He just wants to play a brand of football that excites the fans, brings energy to the team, and gives the attacking players the freedom to go and cause havoc and show their quality as well.”

Beale has returned to Rangers from QPR after admitting the job was “impossible to turn down” and Davis is expecting some changes now he is in charge.

“I think as a coach or a manager you’re always evolving,” said the Northern Ireland international.

“I’m sure he’s got subtle differences in terms of how he wants the team to play.

“He’s his own man now as well so he’s in control of exactly how he wants the team to look.

“He wants to play an exciting brand of football, have the fans right behind us and the team playing with energy.

“They are all things as a group of players that we want to be a part of and hopefully together we can go on and do well.”

Van Bronckhorst was dismissed after a disappointing start to the season saw Rangers drop nine points behind Celtic in the title race and record the worst Champions League group campaign in history.

However, Davis insists the Dutchman is not entirely to blame.

“We all carry a shared responsibility. Results haven’t been good enough, we’re the first to admit that,” said the 37-year-old.

“You don’t want to see anyone losing their job.

“It’s probably got lost a little bit the season we had last season in terms of getting to the Europa League final and being so close to achieving something really, really special and then getting the Scottish Cup win.

“I don’t think anyone should be forgetting the good work that Gio and his staff did.

“From our own point of view, personally and as a collective group of players, it hasn’t been good enough this year and we need to turn that around.”

After returning from the World Cup break at home to Hibs, Rangers have games against Aberdeen, Ross County and Motherwell before the next Old Firm clash with Celtic on January 2, live on Sky Sports.

Davis insists they are determined to put some pressure on Ange Postecoglou’s men.

“It would be great to play the brand of football we would like to produce on the pitch, but first and foremost it’s about winning games at this football club,” he added.

“If we do that, hopefully, we build some momentum.

“There’s still a long way to go in the season, there is a gap there but we haven’t given up hope on anything.

“It’s important that we just start to build those blocks and see where it can take us.

Rangers’ next five fixtures

December 15: Hibernian (h), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

December 20: Aberdeen (a), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

December 23: Ross County (a), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.30pm, live on Sky Sports

December 28: Motherwell (h), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 7.45pm

January 2: Celtic (h), Scottish Premiership, kick-off 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports

