‘Ranting’ Jermaine Jenas perplexed by World Cup Anthony Taylor

BBC commentator Jermaine Jenas was perplexed after Croatia were denied a penalty in their World Cup clash with Belgium following a lengthy and contentious VAR check. Referee Anthony Taylor awarded a penalty in the first half when Andrej Kramaric was brought down in the area, but as Luka Modric awaited to take the spot kick the decision was overruled.

There was adjudged to have been an offside as the free-kick was swung into the box before a couple of headers saw the ball fall to the striker. Taylor was called to the sideline to look at the decision, which surprised Jenas as tournament officials are usually told in their earpiece whether there is an offside or not due to the semi-automated offside technology in use at the World Cup.

“I don’t get this process, I thought it was all done by technology, the offsides,” Jenas said on commentary. “So it’s offside or it’s not, what we asking Anthony Taylor to go look at the monitor for? To just give his opinion on it? So confusing.

“I’d love to know, some explanation from them as to why he’s gone over. Is it for a foul? For offside? Because at the moment, all we’re seeing is they’re checking offside. So why aren’t they just telling him in his ear he’s offside it’s not a penalty. Did they not know that two minutes ago?

READ MORE: Liverpool have four realistic buyers ready should FSG sanction full sale