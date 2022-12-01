Residents, pets escape after neighbor alerts them to house fire

Residents and two dogs escaped without injury after a neighbor alerted them to a fire at their Round Lake Beach home Wednesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District responded around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday to the 1300 block of Walnut Drive in Round Lake Beach for a report of a structure fire.

A neighbor called 911 to report the fire and alerted the family inside the house, Greater Round Lake Battalion Fire Chief Tony Carraro said.

One of the residents was sleeping in the basement at the time.

Firefighters arrived and found smoke and fire coming from the north side of the single-story and single-family residence.

A gas service meter was also involved, which contributed to the intensity of the fire, Carraro said.

Crews found the fire spread to the basement. The fire was extinguished in 20 minutes.

The living areas sustained fire, smoke and water damage, but crews limited damage to personal possessions with careful salvage and overhaul procedures, Carraro said.

All of the residents and two dogs safely escaped prior to the fire department’s arrival.

The house is uninhabitable, Carraro said.

Fire officials encourage smokers to carefully extinguish and properly dispose of smoking materials.

The fire remains under investigation by the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District.

The Grayslake, Fox lake, Antioch and Wauconda fire departments assisted the Greater Round Lake Fire Protection District at the scene and with providing station coverage.