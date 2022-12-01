Reverend ‘did not know’ about racism row

Reverend Mariama White-Hammond, who recently gave a speech on racism in Boston, claimed that her words were not aimed at the Royal Family, a news report has stated. The reverend confirmed that she “did not know” about the scandal before giving her speech, pagesix.com revealed.

When asked if she meant to slight the Prince and Princess of Wales, she said: “As a person of African descent I often begin anything I say with a land acknowledgment, I want to bless this space and acknowledge the beauty and the painful history.

“The media told me afterward.”

According to MailOnline, Reverend Mariama White-Hammond – the city’s Chief of Environment, Energy, and Open Space gave a strong-worded speech just minutes before the Prince and Princess of Wales took on the stage at Boston.

The news report suggested that Reverend Hammond, who founded a youth organization focused on “teaching the history of the Civil Rights Movement”, said: “On this day, I invite us all to consider the legacy of colonialism and racism.