RFID-Sensing Pet Feeders

The ‘Kibble Sheriff’ is a smart pet feeder intended for cats or dogs in multi-pet households. This pet-feeding device comes with two wearable RFID microchips that can be attached to a pet’s collar. Then, when the intended pet approaches the bowl, it will open, allowing the pet to eat their meal. When the collar leaves the range of the bowl, the bowl automatically closes, keeping it safe from other pets, as well as from bugs or dust.

The Kibble Sheriff is programmable with up to 32 different RFID numbers, meaning it can be set individually for any number of household pets. Additionally, the owner can set the amount of food to be distributed and the amount of time pets have to eat it once the bowl is opened. This helps with managing diet and weight for pets.

Image Credit: Kibble Sheriff