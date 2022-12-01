Rishi’s Eat Out to Help Out flushed out a loss of £4.5bn to fraud





Rishi Sunak’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme has reportedly recorded a 9.5 percent rate of fraud with £4.5billion lost in three Covid schemes, the HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has claimed. The head of HMRC also warned MPs that of the total fraud, the taxpayer is only going to get £1.1billion back.

HMRC chief executive Jim Harra shared the shocking details while speaking at the Treasury Committee on Wednesday. He further said that the amount was lost to fraud in the furlough, self employed support, and Eat Out to Help Out Covid schemes. Mr Harra said that as part of efforts to clamp down on fraud, arrests were made, which in turn resulted in “quite a few voluntary disclosures” from restaurants who volunteered that they’d made a mistake in their claim and repaid. He said: “I’m aware of one case where a restaurant claimed to have a record month in sales during Eat Out to Help Out at the same time as they were claiming to have furloughed all of their staff.

“You’d be surprised at what people think we won’t join up.” Mr Harris said the more than 1,250 staff allocated to the taskforce would be redeployed, and while the taskforce will come to an end, compliance work on Covid error and fraud will continue. HMRC became the first law enforcement agency to seize a non-fungible token cryptocurrency asset, Mr Harra told MPs. When asked about the potential use of cryptocurrencies for tax evasion, Mr Harra said HMRC is “ahead of the game” compared to “most other tax authorities”. READ MORE: Church of England could be disestablished in Parliament

He said: “There is no doubt that they are an asset class along with several others that are used to try and hide the proceeds of evasion from us. “In addition to managing the risks that [crypto] poses to us, we also need to make sure that we get the tax administration right so that we also enable the crypto asset industry to develop in the same way as any other industry.” The British Medical Journal (BMJ) reported that Mr Sunak’s most controversial scheme to boost the economy was Eat Out to Help Out, which ran during August 2020. The BMJ stated the scheme covered half the cost of food and non-alcoholic drinks for an unlimited number of visits in participating restaurants on Mondays to Wednesdays, up to £10 per person every visit. Over 160 million meals were claimed, costing £849m. DON’T MISS:

Prince William and Kate booed by Boston crowd at Celtics game [INSIGHT]

Royal fans gush as William leads Kate through cheering crowd [SPOTLIGHT]

Kate and William lectured over ‘colonialism and racism’ in Boston [BREAKING]

An analysis by Thiemo Fetzer of the CAGE economic research centre at Warwick University, published in the Economic Journal found that areas that had higher take-up of Eat Out to Help Out had a notably higher incidence of infections within a week of the scheme starting and a drop in infections within two weeks of the scheme ending. Mr Fetzer estimated that the scheme may have been responsible for around eight percent to 17 percent of all new SARS-CoV-2 infections during the period it was active, which he says tallies with Public Health England data showing a surge in the proportion of infections traced to food outlets from five percent to almost 20 percent. He said the public health and indirect economic costs of Eat Out to Help Out “vastly outstrip its short-term economic benefits.” Mr Fetzer told Sky News: “The UK saw a massive explosion of cases in a way that was not seen in other countries. It’s that scheme that has helped to bring about an earlier second lockdown and restrictions on the restaurant sector that it was determined to help economically.”