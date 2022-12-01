Rocky Mountain Youth Corps delivers more than conservation

In addition to the many conservation projects that members of Rocky Mountain Youth Corps engage in throughout the year — from trail maintenance and construction, to wildlife fencing and forestry initiatives — crews also “give back to the community in other ways,” according to Conservation Program Director Darien Fernandez.
In addition to improving access and equity in the outdoors, improving wildlife habitat, and improving forest health, each year crews collect wood from forestry projects; they then process and donate the fuelwood to Taos County seniors, veterans and other people on fixed incomes. This year, the group’s effort was supported by a donation of 160 cords of wood from Taos Ski Valley, Inc.
Twelve semi-truck loads of wood that came from the December 2021 wind event is being bucked up by RMYC members and staff, who have already distributed firewood to 20 families. There are still 80 families on the list. And with more wood to go around, applications are still being accepted.
Rocky Mountain Youth Corps crews are known by their distinctive blue uniforms and 4×4 vehicles laden down with enough gear to support a crew in the field for eight days at a time. Along the way, crew members learn skills like safe chainsaw operation, wilderness first aid, teamwork, and even how to hone a resume and navigate the job market. After successfully completing the program, members also earn an AmeriCorps education award that can be used towards college expenses or additional technical training and certifications.
Prior members of the corps include Taos Mayor Pascual Maestas and Tony Struck, the town’s Parks and Recreation director.
Crews also are called upon to support disaster recovery nationwide and locally. This year, a Rocky Mountain Youth Corps crew filled thousands of sandbags in the Mora area to help residents affected by the Calf Canyon–Hermits Peak Fire prepare for the floods that followed the wildfire. With offices in Taos and Albuquerque, Rocky Mountain Youth Corps serves approximately 160 members a year.
For more information, please contact RMYC Conservation Program Director Darien Fernandez at darien@youthcorps.org or 575-751-1420, ext. 25.