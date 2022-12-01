Categories
Rocky Mountain Youth Corps delivers more than conservation


In addition to the many conservation projects that members of Rocky Mountain Youth Corps engage in throughout the year — from trail maintenance and construction, to wildlife fencing and forestry initiatives — crews also “give back to the community in other ways,” according to Conservation Program Director Darien Fernandez. 

In addition to improving access and equity in the outdoors, improving wildlife habitat, and improving forest health, each year crews collect wood from forestry projects; they then process and donate the fuelwood to Taos County seniors, veterans and other people on fixed incomes. This year, the group’s effort was supported by a donation of 160 cords of wood from Taos Ski Valley, Inc.



