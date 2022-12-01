Row erupts after claim Meghan was vindicated over racism concerns

Author and commentator Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu took to Twitter in the wake of the scandal that hit Buckingham Palace on Wednesday and saw the resignation of a long-serving member of the Royal Household who made “unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments” to charity leader Ngozi Fulani at a reception held at the London palace on Tuesday.

She wrote: “Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told you of racism in Royal Family & household. But she was vilified, abused & violated for speaking the truth. Ngozi Fulani’s experience with Lady Susan Hussey wasn’t isolated, one-off or a ‘bad apple’ at Buckingham Palace. You can’t reform this.”

However, Nile Gardiner, a commentator and aide to former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, did not agree with this take and, retweeting Dr Mos-Shogbamimu’s message, he wrote: “In reality Meghan Markle was treated extremely well by the Royal Family and the British people. She responded with a series of vicious attacks and lies against the British Monarchy. She has never shown a scintilla of gratitude to the British nation, which warmly welcomed her.”