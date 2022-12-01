Russia-Ukraine war live: EU leader urges China to use influence

EU leader urges China to use influence on Russia to end war in Ukraine Jennifer Rankin The head of the European Council, Charles Michel, has urged China’s top leaders to use their influence over Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Michel, who chairs EU leader summits, held talks with Chinese president, Xi Jinping, in Beijing on Thursday, in the first face-to-face encounter between the head of an EU institution and China’s top officials since the start of the pandemic. Speaking to reporters, Michel said the pair had met for around three hours, where they spent “a lot of time” discussing the situation in Ukraine. Michel said he had urged Xi to use its influence as a permanent member of the UN security council to convince Russia to accept international law. Michel said: President Xi made very clear that China is not providing weapons to Russia,” Michel said, adding that the Chinese leader had also said Russia’s “nuclear threat is not acceptable and not responsible”. I sincerely hope that all the international community, China included, will use all possible tools and instruments to advocate in order to convince the Kremlin and Russia to end the war and to respect the sovereignty of Ukraine The EU demands echo a similar message delivered to Xi by the German chancellor, Olaf Scholz, last month, when the German chancellor went to Beijing. In a readout of the meeting provided by EU officials, it was said Michel and Xi had discussed “Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked war against Ukraine”. Last month a video message for a Shanghai trade fair by Michel that used similar language was dropped from the programme by Chinese authorities. While Michel’s message is consistent with the EU line on Ukraine, ahead of the trip diplomats had worried about political missteps from the European Council president. EU diplomats also raised eyebrows about Michel’s decision to meet Xi alone, without the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who is responsible for drafting and executing EU policy. Updated at 08.14 EST

A private energy company in Ukraine has said that 40% of the country’s power infrastructure is damaged, as Russian attacks continue to target the supply.

Millions have been without or with intermittent power since October, as Russia has focused on Ukraine’s energy system.

“Russia has destroyed 40% of the Ukrainian energy system with terrorist missile attacks. Dozens of energy workers were killed and wounded,” DTEK company said in a statement on social media.

“Electrical engineers are doing everything possible and impossible to stabilise the situation regarding energy supply,” the company said, according to Agence France-Presse, adding its technical teams are working “day and night” to quickly repair the infrastructure.

Nine people were confirmed to have died on Tuesday according to authorities, as incidents have increased where Ukrainians are trying to find alternative sources of energy, including generators and gas cylinders, both of which can be dangerous.

Police in Spain are investigating four more incendiary devices and letter bombs, a day after one exploded at Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid.

The devices have now been sent to the prime minister, the defence ministry, an arms company that makes rocket launchers donated to Kyiv, and a military airbase near the Spanish capital, as well as the one found at the embassy.

The first letter bomb exploded when it was opened by an embassy employee on Wednesday, causing minor injuries to the worker’s hands and leading Ukraine to warn its diplomats to bolster their security precautions.

The second, discovered hours later at the Instalaza weapons firm in Zaragoza in the Aragón region that manufactures C90 rocket launchers, was deactivated by bomb squad officers.

Ukraine dismissed the deputy chief engineer of its Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Thursday, accusing him of collaborating with Moscow’s forces and treason, the Energoatom state nuclear energy company said.

The statement was published a day after Russia said it had promoted the engineer, Yuriy Chernichuk, to serve as the director of the vast nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine.

Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez’s office received on 24 November a letter containing an explosive device “similar” to the ones received by the Ukrainian embassy, a Spanish weapons manufacturer on Wednesday and an air force base on Thursday, the interior ministry said.

Security around public and diplomatic buildings are to be stepped up after a series of letter-bombs were received around the country, the ministry added.

Spanish security forces found a third suspected explosive device hidden in an envelope mailed to a European Union satellite centre located at an air force base in Torrejon de Ardoz, outside Madrid, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

After scanning the envelope by X-ray, air force security officers determined it contained “a mechanism”, the ministry statement said. Police were still analysing the parcel on Thursday morning.

The satellite centre supports the EU’s common foreign and security policy by gathering information from space intelligence devices, according to its website. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell described such systems as “the eyes of Europe” in September.

Two letter-bombs were found on Wednesday addressed to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid and to a weapons manufacturer, Instalaza in Zaragoza, in northeastern Spain, police said.

Instalaza manufactures the C90 rocket launcher that Spain has supplied to Ukraine.

The first letter-bomb exploded, causing minor injuries to a Ukrainian embassy official.

Spanish security forces found a third explosive device hidden in a mailed parcel to an air force base in Torrejón de Ardoz outside Madrid, the newspaper El Mundo reported on Thursday morning.

Two letter bombs were found on Wednesday addressed to the Ukrainian embassy in Madrid and to a weapon manufacturer in Zaragoza, in northern Spain, police said.

The first one exploded causing minor injuries to a Ukrainian official.

As Ukrainians wake up on the first official day of winter, nearly 6 million people across a majority of Ukraine’s regions have no electricity, Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Ukraine’s state emergency service has said nine people had been killed in fires, after breaking safety rules in an attempt to heat their homes after Russian attacks on power facilities.

“Only in the last day there were 131 fires in Ukraine, 106 of them in the residential sector. Nine people died, eight were injured,” the emergency service said.

"Only in the last day there were 131 fires in Ukraine, 106 of them in the residential sector. Nine people died, eight were injured," the emergency service said. People walk in Solomianskyi district on 30 November 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian officials expect a new wave of Russian bombing this week, with previous rounds targeting critical infrastructure and causing massive water and power cuts, including in the capital Kyiv. People walk in Solomianskyi district on 30 November 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian officials expect a new wave of Russian bombing this week, with previous rounds targeting critical infrastructure and causing massive water and power cuts, including in the capital Kyiv. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty ImagesEST

The US Army awarded a $1.2bn contract to Raytheon Technologies Co for six national advanced surface-to-air missile systems (Nasams) for Ukraine on Wednesday, the Pentagon said.

The United States has approved sending Ukraine a total of eight Nasams to help fend off Russian missile and drone attacks.

Ukraine received its first delivery of two Nasams air defence systems in November. Others will be delivered in future months once they are built.

“Nasams are just the latest in the diverse set of air-defence capabilities we are delivering to Ukraine,” said Bill LaPlante, under secretary of defence for acquisition and sustainment.

These six Nasams systems were part of the fifth Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) package which was announced on 24 August and had a total value of $2.98bn, according to an Army Statement. USAI funds allow the Biden administration to procure weapons from industry rather than taking weapons from existing US weapons stocks.

The contract is for the Nasams batteries, training, and logistical support to Ukraine’s military and security forces.

Funds for the two other Nasams came from the third USAI package announced in July.

Last week Doug Bush, the chief weapons buyer for the Army, told reporters the US Army is accelerating its weapons acquisition process to speed through a backlog of contracts needed to replenish US stocks of weapons depleted by arms shipments to Ukraine.

The Pentagon has said the newly US-provided Nasams air defence systems so far have had a 100% success rate in Ukraine intercepting Russian missiles.

In total, the United States has committed more than $19.3bn in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the Biden administration.

Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, has called for the EU to include Russia’s missile industry in its next sanctions package. Kuleba says it is warranted for their part in Russia’s war efforts, including those which have targeted Ukraine’s power infrastructure. After meeting EU foreign policy head Josep Borrell in Poland, Kuleba tweeted: “I thanked the EU for its continued defence assistance and stressed that next EU sanctions should include those hitting Russia’s missile production industry: it must be put to a halt.” Updated at 08.12 EST

More on the letter bombs that have been sent to officials in Spain, including at the Ukrainian embassy (see 10:46am). Spain’s deputy interior minister, Rafael Pérez, told a press briefing that the letters do not justify raising the terror level in the country. Reuters reports that early stages of the investigations suggest that the envelopes were sent within Spanish territory, and that the government was unaware of other letters being received in other countries. You can find our Madrid correspondent Sam Jones’ report below. Updated at 08.13 EST

The Russian embassy in Spain has condemned the sending of letter bombs to the Spanish government, and Ukrainian embassy. In a statement on Twitter, in Spanish, it said: “Any terrorist threat or act, even more so directed against a diplomatic mission, is totally reprehensible.”

Switzerland has said it has frozen $7.9bn in Russian assets, in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The amount is higher than the figure published by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) in July. Switzerland is a favoured destination for wealthy Russians and their assets, and has also seen 15 Russian-owned properties seized. The country’s banks are banned from accepting deposits from Russian nationals or people or entities based in Russia, of more than 100,000 swiss francs. The government in Berne positioned itself alongside the EU over sanctions in the aftermath of the invasion in February. Updated at 08.13 EST

Another PoW exchange will take place later on Thursday between Russia and Ukraine. Fifty prisoners of war will be handed over in the latest swap between the two sides. The news was revealed by the Russian-installed official in charge of the Russian-occupied region of Donetsk Denis Pushilin on Telegram.

Some more on that news conference with the Russian foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, earlier on Thursday (see 9:34am). He said that it was impossible to discuss nuclear arms control while the war in Ukraine continues, claiming the “western involvement” must not be ignored. Russia backed out of talks that were due to start on Monday on the Start treaty on nuclear disarmament, which expires in 2026. “It is crystal clear that it is impossible to discuss strategic stability today while ignoring everything that is happening in Ukraine. Because the goal in Ukraine has been declared – not to save Ukrainian democracy, but to defeat Russia on the battlefield, or even destroy Russia,” Lavrov said. The foreign minister claimed that Russia would have looked at extending the Start treaty in the past to include hypersonic weapons, and that the Kremlin was prepared to go beyond a statement in June 2021, issued jointly with the US, that a nuclear war could not be fought and was unacceptable. He said that it could have included that war between nuclear powers would be unacceptable. However Lavrov added it was “naive” of the US to expect Russia to discuss strategic nuclear issues while the US appeared to be trying to destroy Russia, in the view of Moscow. Updated at 07.10 EST

Nearly half of Ukraine’s electricity grid still damaged A private energy company in Ukraine has said that 40% of the country’s power infrastructure is damaged, as Russian attacks continue to target the supply. Millions have been without or with intermittent power since October, as Russia has focused on Ukraine’s energy system. “Russia has destroyed 40% of the Ukrainian energy system with terrorist missile attacks. Dozens of energy workers were killed and wounded,” DTEK company said in a statement on social media. “Electrical engineers are doing everything possible and impossible to stabilise the situation regarding energy supply,” the company said, according to Agence France-Presse, adding its technical teams are working “day and night” to quickly repair the infrastructure. Nine people were confirmed to have died on Tuesday according to authorities, as incidents have increased where Ukrainians are trying to find alternative sources of energy, including generators and gas cylinders, both of which can be dangerous. Updated at 07.11 EST

Spanish police investigate four more incendiary devices and letter bombs Sam Jones Police in Spain are investigating four more incendiary devices and letter bombs, a day after one exploded at Ukraine’s embassy in Madrid. The devices have now been sent to the prime minister, the defence ministry, an arms company that makes rocket launchers donated to Kyiv, and a military airbase near the Spanish capital, as well as the one found at the embassy. The first letter bomb exploded when it was opened by an embassy employee on Wednesday, causing minor injuries to the worker’s hands and leading Ukraine to warn its diplomats to bolster their security precautions. The second, discovered hours later at the Instalaza weapons firm in Zaragoza in the Aragón region that manufactures C90 rocket launchers, was deactivated by bomb squad officers. Updated at 05.48 EST

A child swings at a park in front of damaged residential building due to airstrikes in Vyshorod, Kyiv oblast, Ukraine. A child swings at park in front of damaged residential building due to airstrikes as Russia-Ukraine war continues in Vyshorod, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine on November 30, 2022. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Ukraine sacks Zaporizhzhia engineer accused of collaboration Ukraine dismissed the deputy chief engineer of its Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant on Thursday, accusing him of collaborating with Moscow’s forces and treason, the Energoatom state nuclear energy company said. The statement was published a day after Russia said it had promoted the engineer, Yuriy Chernichuk, to serve as the director of the vast nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine.