Salesforce stock falls over 5% on earnings and sudden departure

Salesforce cofounder and co-CEO Marc Benioff speaks during the grand opening of the Salesforce Tower, the tallest building in San Francisco, Calif., Tuesday, May 22, 2018.

Salesforce reported earnings and revenue on Wednesday that beat analyst expectations. It also announced that co-CEO Bret Taylor is stepping down. CEO and Salesforce co-founder Marc Benioff will the be sole person in charge of the company.

Salesforce stock fell over 6% in extended trading.

Here’s how the company did versus Refinitiv consensus estimates for the quarter ending in October:

EPS: $1.40, adjusted, versus $1.21 expected by analysts

Revenue: $7.84 billion versus $7.82 billion expected by analysts

Salesforce said it expected between $7.9 billion to $8.03 billion in revenue in the company’s fourth fiscal quarter, lower at the midpoint than analyst expectations of $8.02 billion in sales in the fourth quarter. The company also said it would take a $900 million hit in sales because of foreign currency effects.