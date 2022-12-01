Samsung FLASH SALE at Amazon: Get £200 cashback from Samsung





Black Friday might be in the rear-view mirror, but there are still some phenomenal discounts and deals available. Samsung has kickstarted a slew of deals on Amazon UK, with cashback up to £200 available on select Galaxy smartphones, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds. Simply checkout as normal, and then visit samsungpromotions.claims within 60 days of our purchase to submit a cashback claim. When everything is approved, Samsung will transfer the cashback to your chosen account via BACS. The cashback bonanza is available on select products between December 1 – 20, 2022. Better yet, the latest cashback offer can be combined with other promotions from Samsung. For example, shoppers who add a brand-new Galaxy smartphone to their basket will unlock a one-year subscription to Disney+ for free. Worth £79.90, you’ll be able to stream TV shows and movies on your new phone as well as any other device with a Disney+ app.

Some of the highlights from the latest Samsung sale at Amazon UK includes… £150 cashback on the brand-new Galaxy Z Flip 4. This is the latest-generation of Samsung’s popular flip-style phones, with an expansive 6.7-inch screen that folds in half to reduce the overall footprint of the handset. The sturdy hinge can be used to prop-open the Flip 4 like a laptop, so you can line-up the perfect selfie without a tripod or make a video call with ease. Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available in Graphite, Pink Gold, Bora Purple, Blue Samsung is offering a three-year hardware warranty with its Galaxy Z Flip 4 handset as well as a one-year subscription to Disney+.

The same £150 cashback applies to the Galaxy S22, the flagship phone launched earlier this year. This handset packs a triple-camera system with a mammoth 50MP main sensor capable of capture a huge amount of detail, especially in low-light. Unfortunately, there’s no free Disney+ with this model.

For the maximum amount of cashback, you’ll need to turn to the Galaxy Z Fold 4. This foldable phone opens like a paperback novel, with a humongous 7.6-inch (that’s almost the same size as the display on the iPad mini!) tucked inside for immersive gaming or boxset binges. On the outside, there’s an edge-to-edge 6.2-inch touchscreen to send text messages, follow turn-by-turn directions, make video calls, and more without opening-up the handset each time. Galaxy Z Fold 4 boasts triple-camera, water resistant design, and support for speedy 5G downloads. It’s available in Phantom Black, Beige, Greygreen. And like the Galaxy Z Flip 4, all Fold 4 purchases will unlock a one-year Disney+ subscription at no extra cost too! So you’ll have plenty to binge-watch on that expansive foldable screen!

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro smartwatches are also included in the latest Samsung sale with £50 and £100 cashback available, respectively. These fitness-focused wearables boast built-in GPS to track outdoor walks, runs, bike rides, and hikes. The latest-generation of Galaxy Watch trackers can monitor your heart-rate 24-hours a day, track your sleep, and perform an electrocardiogram (ECG). Samsung’s smartwatches are water resistant, so you can wear them in the pool and sea to track your swims (or answer text messages and calls from the beach). Galaxy Buds 2 Pro shoppers will be able to claim back £50 cashback on these popular wireless earbuds. Connected via Bluetooth, these earbuds boast active noise-cancellation to eliminate outdoor noise from disturbing your favourite album, podcast, audiobook or phone call. Enhanced Dolby Head Tracking support means you’ll enjoy a surround sound-like experience when watching optimised movies, TV shows, and music with the Buds 2 Pro. Samsung offers these ‘buds in Graphite, White, or Bora Purple – to perfectly match your new Galaxy phone.