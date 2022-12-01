San Diego Padres Joe Musgrove to set world record in Antarctica

What started off as a 30th birthday celebration for All-Star pitcher Joe Musgrove, has now become a world-record setting attempt.

SAN DIEGO — What started as a 30th birthday celebration for the Padres player, turned into a World-Record-Setting attempt to throw the fastest pitch in Antarctica, all while continuing to support athletes with disabilities.

Joe Musgrove is temporarily giving up Petco Park and sunshine views for some icy cold sceneries.

“Yeah it’s quite the change, but as we talked about it a little bit. It was kind of a rough stretch getting here, but it was exactly the experience everyone wanted,” Musgrove told CBS 8.

Musgrove and the three other athletes are on a ship this week and on their way to Antarctica. Their journey will take them through slippery terrain and freezing temperatures, some by foot, others in wheelchairs. That’s where the Padres ace plans to throw the fastest pitch ever recorded.

“It took a lot to get this done. We are very excited about it, I think we only get a limited amount of throws so without hurting myself I am going to see how high we can get it and still be accurate,” said Musgrove.

The Padres player has also been mentoring young inspiring athletes with physical disabilities, including Landis Sims, a 16-year-old varsity baseball player born without hands or feet. Roderick Sewell, a double above knee amputee who became the first to finish the Ironman World Championship and Justin Phongsavanh who was paralyzed after he was shot and who recently won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Paralympic games.

“No hands, no feet, no limits, so part of this trip is testing that,” said Landis.

“Show people that anything is possible and I think this trip is a test to our limits to what we are capable of and are willing to do,” said Roderick.

“It’s an unbelievable experience,” said Justin.

Landis, Roderick and Justin said they have faced larger hurdles and have come out of each one stronger, they are hoping this experience is another home run for them.

Permits had to be obtained to make sure this world record attempt preserves the environment.

WATCH RELATED: Joe Musgrove talks about importance of win over Dodgers and what it means for City of San Diego (Oct. 2022).



HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET CBS 8:

ADD THE CBS8+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE Roku | Amazon Fire

DOWNLOAD THE CBS 8 MOBILE APP | iPhone | Android