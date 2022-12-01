Savings provider is offering ‘competitive’ rate on up to £85,000

This week, Qatar Islamic Bank QIB (UK) – Raisin UK raised the interest on their 18 Month Fixed Term Deposit. Savers can now benefit from an “excellent rate” on up £85,000 of their cash.

Challenger banks are giving high street banks a run for their money by offering competitive interest rates on savings.

QIB’s (UK) 18 Month deal now pays 4.45 percent and may well attract savers as it remains “competitive”.

This savings account was rated as a top pick by Moneyfacts experts who say it is an “excellent” choice.

Commenting on the deal, Rachel Springall, Finance Expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “This week QIB (UK) has reduced the expected profit rate on selected Raisin UK – Fixed Term Deposit accounts.

READ MORE: Inheritance tax: Key tax implications could leave you with a ‘smaller pension pot’