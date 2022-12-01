Categories
Scream’s Jenna Ortega Teases How Tara Will Change In The Sixth


The horror genre has been thriving for years now, thanks to a mixture of new properties and returning franchises. Some of the best horror movies of all time returned to theaters thanks to long-awaited sequels, like the Scream movie back in January. Another sequel is on its way, bringing back four characters that debuted in the fifth flick. And Scream’s Jenna Ortega is teasing how Tara will change in the upcoming sixth movie.

Actress Jenna Ortega is a bonafide scream queen at this point, thanks to roles in Scream, X, Wednesday, and The Babysitter 2. Her performance at Tara was universally acclaimed when the movie hit theaters, and moviegoers were shocked and delighted when the opening girl actually survived her first encounter with Ghostface. Ortega recently appeared on the podcast 20 Questions (opens in new tab), where she explained how filming Scream 6 was unique to her previous venture in the slasher property. As she shared:

It was great for me because, in the fifth installment, I only ever really shot with Ghostface and I only was ever screaming and crying on the floor, so on the second one I kind of had to interact with my other cast mates and give her some sort of a personality and that was really fun for me.



