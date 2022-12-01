SEAL Team’s Blackburn and Davis stars tease ‘fights’ over set

The sixth season of SEAL Team drew to a close in November with a number of heartbreaking storylines that have left fans keen for more. As Clay Spenser’s (played by Max Thieriot) demise shook Bravo to its core, season seven, if renewed, will have to deal with the grief the likes of Jason Hayes (David Boreanaz) and the team will endure. In the meantime, as fans wait for a season seven renewal, stars Toni Trucks and Judd Lormand have taken fans behind the scenes of some of the show’s most recognisable spots.

In the playful featurette shared to SEAL Team’s Instagram page, Trucks and Lormand took fans inside the team room fans know so well.

The pair’s chemistry was clear from the off as Lormand challenged Trucks to a “chair race” across the set.

Lormand began: “Today, we’re gonna give you a little bit of a tour.

“We’re gonna start off here in our team room. This is DEVGRU. And as you can see, it’s a top-secret area.”

READ MORE: SEAL Team boss drops huge Max Thieriot return hint despite Clay death