Sharon Stone makes dramatic entrance in huge dress at Film

Sharon Stone, 64, appeared in a light, ruffled dress, by Monsoori, which almost covered her entirely.

She was photographed alongside a slew of other celebrities at the third annual Red Sea Film Festival, which celebrates the Arabic film scene.

Also in attendance at the opening night gala was Guy Ritchie and Lucy Hale.

This year’s opening film for the festival is What’s Love Got To Do With It? which is set to be released early next year.

The actress also shared a snap with her 3.5 million Instagram followers, thanking the stylists and artists who got her ready for the screening.