“She’s coming for both GOAT & EGOT status” – Tennis fans react to

Iga Swiatek reflected on her epic 2022 season with a fun rendition video of the 1994 classic ‘The Lion King.’ The Polish superstar posed as Simba from the iconic movie and enacted a famous scene, adding her humor and tennis references to it as she reflected on ruling the tennis world, except for the grass season.

The World No. 1 was joined by Polish actor Wiktor Zborowski, who dubbed the voice of the character Mufasa in the original Polish version of Lion King, and Zborowski dubbed as well as posed as Mufasa for Swiatek’s video. The Polish player’s light-hearted assessment of her dominance in 2022 and her troubles on grass so far left tennis fans in awe.

Swiatek took to social media to share the video and celebrate her great season on the court, while also hoping that fans would enjoy the video as much as she enjoyed Lion King as a kid.