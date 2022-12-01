Shoppers can get £90 off Dyson Airwrap for two hours only





With many shoppers starting their Christmas shopping, taking advantage of flash discounts on popular items can save money and help get ahead with present buying.

The Dyson brand has been a big name in retail for many years, but the launch of its hair care section saw the products become extremely popular with shoppers. Dyson’s hair tools are premium, with the prices reflecting the innovative features, which the popularity and reviews suggest are worth the purchase. It’s rare to find a discount for the Dyson Airwrap, however Boots is currently offering 15 percent off selected Electrical Beauty, from 3-5pm today only, using the code SAVE15EB. Plus, new members of Top CashBack can use the £15 sign up bonus, to get the £479.99 Airwraps for £392, and the £499.99 Airwraps for just £409.

How to redeem deal? To redeem the deal, you must be a new Top Cashback member and sign up via this link – this link will allow you to redeem a £15 sign up bonus. Here’s how you can redeem the offer. 1. Join Top Cashback and sign up here. 2. Search for Boots and select “Get Cashback Now” 3. Shop on Boots, add the airwrap on saleor spend at least £15 or more, then checkout as usual. 4. The sign up bonus and cash back will appear in your Top Cashback account within seven days of your purchase. The cash back will become payable after the Boots returns period is over and they have paid Top Cashback the commission for your purchase.

The Dyson Airwrap comes in six different colourways, and the sleek, streamlined design is designed to look good on a dressing table, plus it comes in a gorgeous box which is ideal for gifting or travel. The key feature of the Airwrap is the use of air flow which avoids extreme heat, causes less damage to the hair and uses the ‘Coanda effect’ which attracts and wraps hair to the barrel, resulting in easy styling and reduced effort. With six different attachments to switch between, users can choose between the smoothing dryer, soft smoothing brush, firm smoothing dress, round volumising brush, 30mm long barrel and 60mm long barrel. The tool measures temperature over 40 times per second, and the three heat settings, which include a cold shot option, are ideal for finding optimum styling temperature.