Simon Cowell sparks fan concern after ‘unrecognisable’ appearance

In a new video for Britain’s Got Talent, the TV mogul encouraged people to get in touch in order to audition for the ITV show, just days after it was reported David Walliams had quit the talent series.

But it was Simon’s look that caught people’s attention as they reacted to the on-screen star’s “changing” appearance.

He said in a now-deleted short VT: “I always say on this show, two or three minutes can change your life. And it has. And maybe this time it’s gonna be you.

“So please audition now for next year’s season and I look forward to meeting you.”

Twitter user, Eddie wrote: “What has happened to his face?”

Fij suggested: “Simon gets younger and younger each year,” while Jules commented: “Holy moly I didn’t recognise him.”

Russell queried: “What has happened to Simon’s hair?”

Simon famously lost 20Ibs over the past two years.

He overhauled his lifestyle after breaking his back in 2020 when he crashed his electric bike near his Malibu home and now has regular sleeping and exercise habits.