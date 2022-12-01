Categories
Simu Liu Just Made His Red Carpet Debut With His Rumored


It looks like Simu Liu is off the market!

The Shang-Chi actor just made his red carpet debut with his rumored girlfriend Allison Hsu.

The cute pair stepped out for the premiere of Violent Night, in fun, matching holiday sweaters.

While the duo haven’t formally confirmed their relationship, Simu did repost a photo from the event on his Instagram story.

And just a week earlier, Allison, who is a marketing manager at Interscope Records, also shared a photo of the pair cozied up together at a BLACKPINK concert.

In the comment section of Allison’s post, Simu jokingly said that he couldn’t believe he got a photo “with the girl from PopCrave” — seemingly referencing pictures of the duo shared on PopCrave’s Twitter account.

Not much else is known about the couple’s relationship, but hopefully, Simu will share more soon!





