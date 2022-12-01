Slow Horses’ Min Harper star teases season 2 romance

Jackson Lamb (played by Gary Oldman) and his team of failed agents at Slough House are returning for another gripping case this December on Apple TV+. Express.co.uk recently caught up with Slow Horses star Dustin Demri-Burns who promised some touching moments for the fan-favourite couple before the action kicks off in explosive fashion.
Dustin revealed Min Harper’s romance with Louisa Guy (Rosalind Eleazar) will be fully-fledged at the start of Slow Horses season two.
The Apple TV+ series’ highly-anticipated follow-up takes its inspiration from Mick Herron’s novel Dead Lions and sees the team stumble across a mysterious murder.
They soon discover a wider conspiracy is at play, and River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) is sent to investigate further.
However, before another high-stakes mission gets started, fans will have the chance to check in on what the agents have been doing since their last outing.
Many viewers will be thrilled to learn Min and Louisa have become a couple and even started living together at the start of season two.
“There are some nice moments with me and Louisa,” he said of the first episode.
Although Min and Louisa’s flirtation from the first season has progressed to them becoming an official couple, their relationship still has room for improvement.
Dustin teased to Express.co.uk: “We’re in the flat, we’re having a domestic, we’re rowing.”
Thankfully, both agents managed to make it out alive, although Dustin hinted Min’s drive may be starting to wane when he takes on his next mission.
“He’s got some bravery and some qualities that were probably more apparent when he started out,” he teased. “There’s some fire in him.
“But it’s dimmer and dimmer as the years go by. Louisa reignites it a bit, his relationship with her.
“But there’s still that grey area of, is he taking the job seriously enough? Or is he just seeing a reconnaissance mission as an excuse for a picnic?”
Min’s dwindling determination could prove to be his downfall as the threats start to close in on the team in season two.
However, hopefully Louisa’s presence in his life can give him some newfound confidence to help River and Lamb crack the case.
Slow Horses has already been renewed for a third and fourth season, so fans can expect plenty more misadventures with Lamb and Slough House over the coming years.
Slow Horses season 2 premieres Friday, December 2 on Apple TV+.
