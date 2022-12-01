Slow Horses’ Min Harper star teases season 2 romance

Jackson Lamb (played by Gary Oldman) and his team of failed agents at Slough House are returning for another gripping case this December on Apple TV+. Express.co.uk recently caught up with Slow Horses star Dustin Demri-Burns who promised some touching moments for the fan-favourite couple before the action kicks off in explosive fashion.

Dustin revealed Min Harper’s romance with Louisa Guy (Rosalind Eleazar) will be fully-fledged at the start of Slow Horses season two.

The Apple TV+ series’ highly-anticipated follow-up takes its inspiration from Mick Herron’s novel Dead Lions and sees the team stumble across a mysterious murder.

They soon discover a wider conspiracy is at play, and River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) is sent to investigate further.

However, before another high-stakes mission gets started, fans will have the chance to check in on what the agents have been doing since their last outing.

