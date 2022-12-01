Snoop Dogg’s Son Cordell Broadus, A Web3 And Crypto Entrepreneur,

Cordell Broadus seems to be on the move like his father Snoop Dogg.

For his latest move in the space, the Web3 and crypto entrepreneur is working to support emerging artists on the Tezos blockchain through a $1 million fund — the Champ Medici Arts Fund — in partnership with the Tezos Foundation.

Statement From Broadus, According To A Press Release

“I am excited to announce this partnership with The Tezos Foundation, that will bring new artists to Tezos, one of the world’s most advanced and artist friendly blockchains. I have been an advocate for blockchain technology since its early stages and believe it’s here to stay. My mission has always been to support up and coming artists and to provide access to innovative forms of artistic expression especially for minority groups. The Champ Medici Arts Fund was founded as a result of this goal. We hope this endeavor will impact artists looking to access technology for their work and look forward to building future collaborations within the Tezos ecosystem,” said Broadus in a press release.

Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation Becomes The First Recipient

The first recipient of the fund is the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation, a nonprofit created by Danny Simmons, Russell Simmons, and Joseph “Rev. Run” Simmons. It aims to address the discrepancies in arts and exhibition opportunities for people of color, according to the company’s website.

“Rush Arts has been around for nearly thirty years and we are pleased to head into a new season to support our artists with the adoption of NFTs, especially since minority urban audiences are often the last to benefit from early adoption of new technologies,” said Danny, a visual artist and the chairman of the Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation’s board of directors.

He continued: “By partnering with Champ Medici, his fund and the Tezos ecosystem, we plan to onboard talented emerging Black artists and educate them on how to leverage Web3 to grow their careers.”

How To Apply For The Grant

According to a press release, the fund will officially launch on Jan. 2, 2023.

Applications will open here on Dec. 5, 2022.