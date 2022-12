Snowmobiler rescued near West Yellowstone

On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:55 p.m., the West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call from two snowmobilers who had abandoned their stuck snowmobile near Corrette Ridge and were in need of assistance. One of the snowmobilers was having difficulty breathing as they attempted to walk back to West Yellowstone. The snowmobilers were reported to have minimal survival gear and only one flashlight.