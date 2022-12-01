Snowmobiler rescued near West Yellowstone
By Moosetrack Megan
Posted: November 29, 2022
On Monday, November 28, 2022, at 7:55 p.m., the West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call from two snowmobilers who had abandoned their stuck snowmobile near Corrette Ridge and were in need of assistance. One of the snowmobilers was having difficulty breathing as they attempted to walk back to West Yellowstone. The snowmobilers were reported to have minimal survival gear and only one flashlight.
Volunteers from the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue West Yellowstone Section and Hebgen Basin Rural Fire District located the snowmobilers in good health 6.45 miles southwest of West Yellowstone. The snowmobilers were medically assessed and then transported back to West Yellowstone.
Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind everyone planning to enjoy the outdoors that survival gear is an integral part of any successful outing. Winter weather and temperatures can be demanding and change suddenly. Flashlight, fire starter, reliable means of communication, food and water are all some of the basic necessities to carry with you on your winter adventure.
