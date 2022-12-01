Sons of Norway to celebrate the holidays at their upcoming

WINDOM — The Sons of Norway Stavanger Lodge will host a holiday celebration meeting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at the Cottonwood County Historical Society, 812 Fourth Ave. in Windom.

The program will be “Exploring Norwegian and Other Scandinavian Christmas Traditions,” presented by Harvey Pedersen. There will be other holiday entertainment during the morning, plus a Christmas carol sing-along and holiday treats. The public is invited to attend the event free of charge. Guests are always welcome.

The mission of the Sons of Norway is to promote, preserve and cherish a lasting appreciation for the heritage and culture of Norway and other Nordic cultures while growing soundly as a fraternal benefit society and offering maximum benefits to its members. The local Stavanger Lodge was chartered in 1974 and currently has approximately 60 members.

For more information, contact Harvey Pedersen at (507) 445-3188 or Bonnie Frederickson at (507) 831-5091.