Sophie Wessex is a vision in white at the Royal Variety

Sophie, Countess of Wessex and Prince Edward were photographed as they arrived at the Royal Albert Hall, in London, for the Royal Variety Performance 2022. To attend the glamorous event, Sophie opted for a breathtaking floor-length gown.

Sophie donned a white long gown with silver detail which she combined with a silver clutch bag.

The Countess looked beautiful in the stunning gem-embellished dress.

For jewellery, she sported a pair of diamond drop earrings and styled her hair in an elegant and chic low bun.

