Sophie Wessex tries seated yoga and a wheelchair during visit





The Countess of Wessex tried seated yoga when visiting the Whizz-Kidz charity in Guildford, where the royal discovered what life is like for disabled people. Wearing green trousers with a dark blue jumper and jacket she had her hair style loose over her shoulders.

This was accompanied with black high heels, a long pendant necklace and minimal make-up. Many Royal fans now consider the Countess a new favourite member of the Firm and she seemed in good spirits as she interacted with wheelchair users. Known for her stylish outfits and cheerful manner the royal was able to combine warmth with glamour during his visit to the charity. Her visit comes after she recently spent time with sick children during a visit to London Zoo.

The countess braved the cold weather to open the new Monkey Valley exhibit and pose with the ring-tail lemurs. She was joined by children who receive support from the Kaleidoscope Palliative Care and Community Children's Nursing Teams. Her affinity with the children led royal fans to brand her their "new favourite royal". After the Royal Family's official Instagram account posted a photo of the Countess looking at the lemurs with a little girl, royal fans left comments hailing her as a "wonderful member of the Royal Family".

Prince Philip, who held the title of the Duke of Edinburgh until his death last year, is said to have wanted his youngest son Edward who is married to the Countess to inherit the title one day. When the royal couple married in 1999, Buckingham Palace announced that they would one day inherit the title but only when the Queen and Prince Philip had passed away.