Sophie Wessex wears green and blue outfit for wheelchair skills

While the Prince and Princess of Wales are in Boston, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex is holding down the fort in the UK and has been pictured attending a wheelchair skills lesson. The royal visited the Multi-Skills Day and Celebration Event for Whizz-Kidz at Guildford Baptist Church, Englandd, and for the occasion, she wore a pair of green trousers, navy polo neck and navy velvet blazer.
Sophie chose a navy velvet jacket by the brand Laurie and Jules, which she wore back in May when attending the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
The Bee Navy Velvet Jacket is described as “an absolutely classic look” and the “beautiful tailoring gives a neat fit”.
It is crafted out of “fantastic and elegant soft navy velvet fabric with contrasting soft pewter buttons to add a touch of glamour”.
The jacket also features “gorgeous pinch pleat detailing around the front, the cuffs, collar and pockets which all add just sufficient interest”.
In terms of accessories, Sophie chose her Sophie Habsburg Gilda Nappa bag in black with a pink lining.
It features two compartments, and a long handle which is part chain so the bag can be worn across the shoulder.
The Countess has had this bag in her wardrobe since 2018 and wore it twice that year.
The brand doesn’t sell the exact design Sophie has, but they have a newer version which offers a variety of colourways and prints for £248 or €290.
