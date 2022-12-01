Categories
Special Envoy for Global Food Security Fowler’s Travel to Oslo,


Special Envoy for Global Food Security Cary Fowler will travel to Oslo, Norway December 1-6. While in Norway, Special Envoy Fowler will deliver keynote remarks at a food security event at the Norwegian University of Life Sciences. His remarks will highlight the global food security challenges we face with a focus on the importance of crop resilience and climate adaptation in the face of the climate crisis. The Special Envoy will also discuss the role universities can play in addressing these challenges. Special Envoy Fowler will also meet with Norwegian Minister of International Development Anne Beathe Tvinnereim and Minister of Climate & Environment Espen Barth Eide to discuss food security cooperation, agricultural climate resilience, and the impact of conflict on food security.

