Stability AI Selects AWS as Its Preferred Cloud Provider

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 1, 2022 — AWS has announced that Stability AI, a community-driven, open-source artificial intelligence (AI) company, has selected AWS as its preferred cloud provider to build and scale its AI models for image, language, audio, video, and 3D content generation. Stability AI uses Amazon SageMaker (AWS’s end-to-end machine learning service), as well as AWS’s proven compute infrastructure and storage, to accelerate its work on open-source generative AI models. In addition, Stability AI will collaborate with AWS to make its open-source tools and models available to students, researchers, startups, and enterprises around the world.

Stability AI offers generative AI models that create text, images, audio, video, code, and more from simple text instructions. Generative AI or foundational models—models that are adaptable to a variety of tasks in domains such as language, image, audio, and video—require a high-performance compute cluster with thousands of GPUs or AWS Trainium chips, advanced expertise, and months of training. The company recently released Stable Diffusion Version 2.0, which features open-source models for state-of-the-art image generation, allowing users to create new images from user-supplied text and image inputs. This latest open-source release also introduces models to upscale image resolution and infer depth information to generate new images.

Stability AI will use Amazon SageMaker to build and train machine learning models, reducing training time and costs by 58% compared to self-managed machine learning infrastructure. The company is provisioning one of the largest clusters of machine learning instances to run its open-source models on AWS using Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), making it easier for developers to access those models. Going forward, Stability AI plans to use AWS machine learning and AI services to build and train future models to achieve the best performance at the lowest cost. Stability AI will also make its open-source models available on Amazon SageMaker JumpStart, the model hub of Amazon SageMaker, for all AWS customers.

“At Stability AI, our mission is to build the foundation to activate humanity’s potential through AI,” said Emad Mostaque, founder and CEO of Stability AI. “AWS has played an integral role in scaling our open-source foundation models across modalities. We are delighted to run these models on Amazon SageMaker to enable tens of thousands of developers and millions of users to leverage the power of AI with a robust set of tools. We look forward to seeing the amazing things that developers build and customers design and implement using collective intelligence and augmented technology.”

“Only AWS offers the scale, reliability, and efficiency to deliver the next generation of AI with Stability AI, which will enable billions of people to create stunning art within seconds,” said Bratin Saha, vice president of Machine Learning and AI Services at Amazon. “Amazon SageMaker will help Stability AI scale its use of machine learning with end-to-end tooling, empowering developers to innovate AI applications and dream up new use cases. We are excited to help them invent new products, services, and experiences for the world with the proven performance of one of the largest-ever clusters of machine learning instances in the cloud.”

Source: Amazon